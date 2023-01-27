Missouri man gets 16 life sentences for serial rapes

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis County man convicted of nine counts of rape has been sentenced to 16 consecutive life sentences after a jury deemed him a predatory sexual offender.

Dominic Yocco, 23, was sentenced Thursday after being found guilty in September of 16 counts involving eight girls, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

He was 17 and 18 when the attacks occurred in between 2016 and 2018. The girls he assaulted were 16 and younger.

Prosecutors said at the trial that Yocco met his victims on social media, then gave them alcohol or drugs before attacking them, usually at his grandmother’s house.

Yocco was convicted in September of nine counts of rape, six counts of sodomy and one count of attempted sodomy.

Yocco said in court Thursday that the victims’ accounts were fabricated and consensual.

