Nixa City Council approves rezoning for area at Main-Tracker Rd. to build apartments

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Contentious zoning issues are common in any town that has regulations on what can be built and where.

Springfield has certainly had its share lately ranging from changes requested at University Heights and Galloway to a coffee business winning the right to build on Sunshine in a heavy-traffic area across from an elementary school.

This week the Nixa City Council approved (with only one dissenting vote) to rezone just over 28 acres of land on the northeast corner of Main and Tracker Road. The zoning was changed from single-family residential and commercial to high-density multi-family and commercial.

That land is located at an intersection that already has an existing apartment complex across the street and another being built a block away. There are numerous other construction projects nearby and although the nearest houses are down the road a bit, a sizeable group of residents has been showing up at recent council meetings to voice their opposition.

The reasons expressed by residents for opposing the rezoning were wide-ranging from concerns over increased traffic to overburdening elementary schools in the area. Speakers also pointed out the rezoned land is full of sinkholes and questioned why more apartments were needed when there were already two other complexes (one built, one under construction) within a block.

Several speakers said they were not against Morelock Builders & Associates putting in something at the corner but preferred that it be single-family houses. And several more expressed the often-heard frustration at zoning meetings that they would just like to keep their land the way they bought it without something new coming in to interfere with their way of life.

Nixa Mayor Brian Steele is used to seeing a lot of upset people when zoning issues are on the agenda and explained that it’s even more intense when multi-family projects like apartments and duplexes are involved.

“Those become more contentious than when a developer comes in and asks to build a subdivision of single-family homes,” he said.

As Nixa continues to grow Steele understands the zoning conflicts will continue, so after this latest meeting he posted this letter on the city’s website:

Recently the City has received several requests from developers to transition properties previously zoned for single-family residential development to zoning for duplex or multi-family housing developments. Regardless of the outcome of these projects, with the increase in construction costs and the extremely high price of land in Nixa – combined with the continuing desire of people to move to our community – more and more developers will look to bring projects that have a denser footprint to Nixa.

Nixa’s Comprehensive Plan, the document that guides City Planners and those who choose to develop in Nixa, caps multi-family zoning at no more that 20% of total residential land. Nixa is currently at approximately 9%, including undeveloped land across the City. Over the last 10 years, builders have added almost 2,000 new single-family homes in Nixa. In that same time, only 207 new apartment units have been added, including those currently under construction.

Multi-family housing in a suburban community can provide a number of benefits for both residents and the community as a whole. One of the main advantages is increased density, which can lead to more efficient use of land and resources. This can be particularly beneficial in areas like Nixa where land is scarce or expensive, as it allows more people to live in a given area without having to expand the physical footprint of the community.

Another benefit of multi-family housing is that it increases the diversity of housing options available. Nixa is primarily composed of single-family homes, which can limit the types of residents who can afford to live here. Multi-family housing can provide more affordable options for people who may not be able to afford a single-family home, such as teachers, police officers, young professionals, students, young families and retirees. This can lead to a more diverse and inclusive community.

I can definitely understand the preference by neighbors, when there has always been open field near your neighborhood, to enjoy that natural setting and hope the land continues undeveloped. I do not understand or accept when a multi-family project is proposed and neighbors put forth the argument that they don’t want “those people” moving into the area. We all understand what that means. When my family moved to Nixa in 1979, we lived in a trailer for 3 years. When I came back from college, I lived in the Pheasant Run apartments near Wal-Mart. I was “those people”. Our Economic Development experts and small businesses tell us our community needs more affordable housing in Nixa to provide for their workforce needs. I believe we need to continue to keep Nixa open to all residents who can contribute to the betterment of the community.

One more argument I submit for your consideration. As a government, the City should provide the least possible limitations on a property owner. We do need zoning, comprehensive planning and reasonable building codes, and yet we need to try as hard as possible not to limit the freedom of the property owners to do what is within those guidelines, just as we would not want the government to limit what we do with our homes and property.

While there are certainly challenges that come with the development of multi-family housing, the benefits it can provide are numerous. From increasing density and providing more affordable housing options, to reducing environmental impact and stimulating economic growth, multi-family housing will continue to play an important role in keeping Nixa a vibrant and inclusive community.

Sincerely,

Mayor Brian Steele

At the meeting this week, council member Jarad Giddens acknowledged the difficulty in determining what action to take.

“But it’s a slippery slope once you stop residential growth,” he said. “It’s closing the door to a lot of development that may happen from a commercial standpoint. That recently happened in Springfield and there are a lot of developers that consider Springfield closed for business. And they’re looking at Ozark, Republic, and Nixa. So this is definitely a struggle.”

“Economic development experts tell us having affordable housing is the key to being able to have a workforce,” Steele added. “So when you go a restaurant it’s closed because of a lack of staffing. Part of the city’s objective is to give that ability to anyone regardless of income or social status to be able to move to Nixa.”

