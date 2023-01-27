North Arkansas Electric Cooperative shares update on power restoration following snowstorm

SALEM, Ark. (Edited News Release/KY3) - It could be days before crews restore electricity in parts of northern Arkansas following this week’s snowstorm.

North Arkansas Electric Cooperative personnel and contractors have restored service to more than 4,000 members since morning. Roughly 8,900 members remain without service.

Mountain Home District crews are working in the following areas: Arkana, Buffalo City, Gamaliel, Gassville, Lone Rock, Lakeview, Midway, Mountain Home, and Oakland.

Salem district crews are working in the following areas: Brockwell, Camp, Henderson, Mammoth Spring, Moko, Oxford, Pineville, Salem, Sturkie, and Viola

Ash Flat district crews are working in the following areas: Center, Evening Shade, Franklin, Horseshoe Bend, Liberty Hill, Many Islands, Myron, Nelsonville, Poughkeepsie, Ravenden, Violet Hill, and Wirth.

NAEC estimates restoration work will continue through Sunday for some members.

