Ozark School Board extends contract for superintendent

OZARK, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - At the Jan. 19 Ozark Board of Education meeting, the board unanimously approved a three-year contract for Superintendent Dr. Chris Bauman.

Bauman will lead Ozark through the 2025-26 school year. Three years is the longest contract a school board may offer a superintendent under Missouri law.

This is Bauman’s fifth year at the helm of the district, and Ozark Board of Education President Sarah Adams Orr said under Bauman’s leadership, the District is poised for an exciting future.

“The school invested in families by turning historic Ozark landmark into a modern early childhood education center. Transforming other existing resources like the former Fasco building into the state-of-the-art Ozark Innovation Center, Ozark School District is now ready to ensure students can enter a career path, gain certifications or get college credit while in high school,” Adams Orr said. “Dr. Bauman made a commitment to focus on each individual student’s talents and is committed to making each and every student future-ready. Over the past several years, we have seen positive results in our students because of that commitment. The Board of Education is happy to have the opportunity to extend Dr. Bauman’s contract for an additional year.”

Bauman has been in education for nearly 25 years. He started as a mathematics teacher at Verona High School before becoming an Ozark Tiger in 1999, where he was a mathematics instructor, volleyball coach, and wrestling coach at Ozark Junior High. After serving in Iraq for 14 months in the Army National Guard, Bauman became OJH assistant principal in 2006 and then served as principal of Ozark Upper Elementary from 2007-2013. Bauman served as executive director of operations before being named superintendent in July 2018.

“It’s been such an honor to be able to work with the students, staff, families, and community in Ozark. I’m extremely fortunate to be a part of such a great District,” Bauman said.

The Jan. 19 vote was for Bauman’s contract only. The salary is decided in June. Bauman’s current annual salary is $197,364.

