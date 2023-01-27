Police arrest 4 after standoff in Hollister, Mo.

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested four at a house in Hollister for holding a woman and a child against their will.

Police responded to the house in the 900 block of Evergreen Street on Thursday around 9 p.m. After negotiations lasting an hour, police say four suspects inside surrendered. Police say the woman and child were uninjured.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

