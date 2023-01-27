Reeds Spring School District breaks ground on new career center

REEDS SPRING, Mo. (KY3) - The Reeds Spring School District will break ground for a new career center on Friday.

The current building is bursting at the seams with students eager to learn. Several programs have waitlists. The new facility features 70,000 square feet of space. Administrators say having additional classrooms is one of the many features they are excited about, but they are also excited to have a safer building.

“We have buildings and programs that you can only access from certain outside areas,” said co-director of Gibson Technical Center, Brian Moler. “It’s not a secure campus where everything’s all compacted all in one. And so the accessibility of everything is trouble problematic.”

This project is partially funded by a bond issue passed in April. The rest of the money needed for construction comes from state grants. Administrators say inflation has led to the building cost exceeding the original bid. The new career center was expected to cost around $25 million during the early planning stages. The price tag exceeded $37 million. Leaders say that additional space is crucial to students’ successful education experience.

“Currently, they got 20 some-odd kids in there, and you pack them in that one small area, our new kitchen was going to be almost tripled in size and have a lot better and more serviceable workstations so students can spread out a little bit to be able to learn better and have just more accessibility and freedom of movement and not be all packed on top of each other,” said Moler.

The ceremony happens at noon Friday. The career center serves 11 school districts throughout Stone, Taney, and Christian counties. The new building will be called the Table Rock Career Centre, next to Reeds Spring High School.

