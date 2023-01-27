Trial date pushed back again for former Springfield youth basketball coach

Antwuan Looney, 51, faces two counts of child molestation and multiple counts of sodomy and statutory rape.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Court documents show the trial date for a former Springfield youth basketball coach charged with multiple sex crimes has been pushed back again.

Antwuan Looney is charged with two counts of child molestation and multiple counts of first-degree sodomy, first-degree rape, and statutory rape. His trial date is scheduled for July 24 at 9 a.m.

Court records say Looney had at least five juvenile victims and three other suspected victims. Investigators say the abuse started as early as 1995 and in some cases lasted for years.

In a police report filed in 2004, a 13-year-old girl claimed that Looney was her basketball coach and he touched her inappropriately in her bedroom.

Investigators say another victim recounted several incidents where Looney raped or sexually abused her, all when she was around nine-years-old.

When he was questioned by detectives, Looney denied all of the allegations against him.

