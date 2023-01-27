What’s Going Around: Dry winter skin

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When the winter weather moves in, we bundle up but that doesn’t mean our skin is staying healthy.

“The biggest thing that I’m seeing is just patients really complaining of dry skin and then due to the dryness, they’re itching, they’re creating some scars or some scabs,” said Cindy Griessel, a Physician Assistant at Mercy.

Griessel said skin health may not be something people think about during the winter months.

“Obviously, we’re in heated environments, we’re going out into the cold, and we’re not hydrating nearly as much,” said Griessel. “I think people overall struggle with hydration, but especially during the winter time, they’re not necessarily sweating or having that need for thirst.”

Griessel said there are other daily things you may be doing that could contribute to the dryness.

“They’re taking warmer showers, so the white heat of the water tends to dry out or skin as well,” said Griessel. “Then a lot of them are probably not using lotion as much as they should and the problem is, it’s one of those things that you have to do on a daily basis.”

Griessel said there are simple steps you can take to help keep the moisture intact.

“I tell my patients before bed, if they take night time showers, take a take a lukewarm shower,” said Griessel. “Also, if they can, limit the time in the shower, the longer we’re in the shower, the more drying that can be to the skin. When their skin is still damp, applying that emollient lotion, and sleeping overnight will give your body at least six to eight hours of really good emoluments.”

