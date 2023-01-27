Woman claims she may have been recorded in Cabool gas station bathroom videos

CABOOL, Mo. (KY3) - The man accused of putting a camera in a Missouri convenience store restroom is out on bond. 31-year-old Patrick Pitcher was charged in early January after police say they found a camera in the ceiling of the women’s restroom at a Casey’s in Cabool.

Police said the camera was in the restroom at this Casey’s off East Ozark Avenue. On it, they found more than 150 videos, including women, young boys, and girls.

Officers tracked the camera to Pitcher after they said one of those videos showed him adjusting the camera. Katrina Butts, who used that restroom, is worried.

“It’s hard to stop to go to the bathroom anyway because I’m always worried that potentially somebody else could be just like this guy and have a camera hidden in the bathroom,” said Butts.

Butts said she used to go that Casey’s all the time. She worries she could be in one of the videos.

”Half the time I don’t feel safe going in anymore,” said Butts.

Police said Pitcher controlled the camera with an app on his phone. Katrina Rose, a former co-worker, said Pitcher appeared to be a good co-worker.

”He was nice, he was sweet,” said Rose. “There was nothing out of the ordinary.”

Rose said she worked with Pitcher at the Casey’s in Hartville.

”To this day, we still don’t know if there had been any other pictures taken at any other locations,” said Rose.

Police say several of the videos were kids under 14 years old. Butts said she knows kids who used that bathroom.

”I want to cry about it, but then again, I’m just so infuriated,” said Butts. “I want to scream and yell about it.”

She hopes the community gets answers.

”The question I want to ask is why but a lot of these people won’t ever answer the reason of why,” said Butts. “It’s just they have sick minds.”

Pitcher is charged with several counts, including sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of child pornography, and invasion of privacy. Someone posted Pitcher’s bond last week. He is set to be in court again in early February.

Cabool officers still won’t give KY3 more details on the case.

They have posted on Facebook asking anyone who used that restroom just on January third to call them.

That’s the date they found the camera. But they won’t tell us how far back those 150 recordings were made. We will update you when we know more.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

