Brown, Hodge lift Missouri over No. 12 Iowa State 78-61

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 20 points, and D’Moi Hodge scored 17 points to help Missouri beat No. 12 Iowa State 78-61 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday.

Brown scored 14 of his points in the first half and led Missouri (16-5) with 12 rebounds. Nick Honor added 12 points and DeAndre Gholston scored 10.

Jaren Holmes led Iowa State (15-5) with 19 points, and Gabe Kalscheur added 14.

Missouri made 47% of its 30 3-point attempts, while Iowa State shot 38% from long range. Iowa State outrebounded Missouri 38-25, but the Tigers negated the advantage on the glass by scoring 20 points off nine Cyclones turnovers.

The Tigers’ 78 points were a season-high for an Iowa State opponent in regulation; the Cyclones are 0-3 this season when allowing at least 70 points in regulation.

Holmes hit a 3 with 9:22 remaining in the first half to give Iowa State a 21-20 lead. Isiaih Mosley followed with a 3 of his own just eight seconds later to give Missouri the lead for good.

DOMINATING

The Tigers improved to 151-86 all-time against Iowa State — the most against any Missouri opponent. Missouri wore throwback uniforms on Sunday from 1973-1996, when they were in the Big 8.

BIG PICTURE:

Iowa State: Three of the Cyclones’ five losses this season have come against unranked foes. Iowa State lost its only other nonconference road contest at Iowa 75-56 on Dec. 8.

Missouri: The Tigers have made 169 of 436 3-pointers (39%) in wins and 25 of 116 (22%) in their losses.

UP NEXT:

Iowa State: At Texas Tech on Monday night.

Missouri: Hosts LSU on Wednesday night.

___

