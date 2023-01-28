Brown, Hodge lift Missouri over No. 12 Iowa State 78-61

Missouri's Kobe Brown dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Missouri's Kobe Brown dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 20 points, and D’Moi Hodge scored 17 points to help Missouri beat No. 12 Iowa State 78-61 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday.

Brown scored 14 of his points in the first half and led Missouri (16-5) with 12 rebounds. Nick Honor added 12 points and DeAndre Gholston scored 10.

Jaren Holmes led Iowa State (15-5) with 19 points, and Gabe Kalscheur added 14.

Missouri made 47% of its 30 3-point attempts, while Iowa State shot 38% from long range. Iowa State outrebounded Missouri 38-25, but the Tigers negated the advantage on the glass by scoring 20 points off nine Cyclones turnovers.

The Tigers’ 78 points were a season-high for an Iowa State opponent in regulation; the Cyclones are 0-3 this season when allowing at least 70 points in regulation.

Holmes hit a 3 with 9:22 remaining in the first half to give Iowa State a 21-20 lead. Isiaih Mosley followed with a 3 of his own just eight seconds later to give Missouri the lead for good.

DOMINATING

The Tigers improved to 151-86 all-time against Iowa State — the most against any Missouri opponent. Missouri wore throwback uniforms on Sunday from 1973-1996, when they were in the Big 8.

BIG PICTURE:

Iowa State: Three of the Cyclones’ five losses this season have come against unranked foes. Iowa State lost its only other nonconference road contest at Iowa 75-56 on Dec. 8.

Missouri: The Tigers have made 169 of 436 3-pointers (39%) in wins and 25 of 116 (22%) in their losses.

UP NEXT:

Iowa State: At Texas Tech on Monday night.

Missouri: Hosts LSU on Wednesday night.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Michael Felts
IRS seizes $1.3M yacht, several vehicles, and more from Springfield multi-restaurant owner
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce smiles before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game...
Kelce listed as ‘questionable’ for Chiefs vs. Bengals
Here are the best frozen pizzas
Consumer Reports: Best frozen pizza
Police arrested 1 after standoff in Hollister, Mo.
This African Serval cat was loose in Ava for about six months
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Wild African Serval cat found wandering loose in Ava, Mo.

Latest News

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback...
NFL fines Jaguars’ Key for hit on Henne
Chiefs fans answer Bengals smack talk with some of their own
Chiefs fans answer Bengals smack talk with some of their own
O-Zone: Kickapoo dedicates "Hall of Fame Court" in honor of three coaches
O-Zone: Hollister 43, Catholic 36
O-Zone: Hollister 43, Catholic 36