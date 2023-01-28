Chiefs fans answer Bengals smack talk with some of their own

By Dwain Crispell
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There has been a significant amount of trash talk coming out of Cincinnati for the AFC Championship. For the most part, the Chiefs have simply stated they will do their talking on the field.

But that hasn’t stopped the red and gold fanbase from chiming in on the rematch with the Bengals.

KCTV5 went to the Country Club Plaza Friday to get a pulse of Chiefs Kingdom. And few fans held back.

Watch below:

ALSO READ: KC chili joint welcoming Bengals fans with century-old recipe

