FDA proposes new blood donation rules for gay and bisexual men

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks sees this as a great opportunity to boost donations
The new policy would be eliminating the three-month waiter period for donating blood.
The new policy would be eliminating the three-month waiter period for donating blood.
By Michael Hoffman
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Friday, January, 27 the FDA announced a new plan to allow gay and bisexual men in monogamous relationships to donate blood.

Under current rules, gay and bisexual men could donate if they’d abstained from sex for three months, but thanks to a new study that might change.

“This will give an opportunity to a large portion of the population that had been excluded in the past,” said executive director of the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Anthony Roberts.

The rule started in the 80′s in the wake of the AIDS Epidemic. If the new rule is approved, blood donors who report a new sexual partner or more than one sexual partner would be asked about their sexual activity over the last three months.

The rules, however, would not change for people with HIV and those who take medication for HIV, as they would still be asked not to donate blood. Regardless of who the blood is coming from, as per usual it would face rigorous testing before reaching any patients.

The next step in the process is a 60-day waiting period where anyone can voice any concerns about the potential rule change. If the rule is changed Roberts says they hope to have everything in place by the end of the year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Michael Felts
IRS seizes $1.3M yacht, several vehicles, and more from Springfield multi-restaurant owner
Ozark couple loses everything in building collapse.
Ozark, Mo., couple loses everything after building collapse
This African Serval cat was loose in Ava for about six months
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Wild African Serval cat found wandering loose in Ava, Mo.
Highs may reach the low 50s Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Saturday then Colder Sunday
Police arrested 1 after standoff in Hollister, Mo.

Latest News

Sikeston DPS officers were called to the 800 block of S. West Street around 3 a.m. after...
Georgia man arrested on murder charges in Sikeston double homicide investigation
O-Zone: Kickapoo 55, Jefferson City 51
Neighbors concerned over squatters after Springfield, Mo. house fire
house fire at the 800 block of locust
Neighbors concerned over squatters after Springfield, Mo. house fire