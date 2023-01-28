GRAPHIC: Child attacked by dog, bitten in rear at middle school

A child had to be taken to the hospital Friday after being bitten by a dog while at school.
By Doug Warner, Rachael Thomas and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A child was taken to the hospital after being bitten by a dog while at a Louisiana middle school.

Officials with Caddo Schools say around 2 p.m. Friday, a dog belonging to a neighbor near Caddo Middle Magnet in Shreveport was accidentally let loose and got on campus.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video associated with this story may contain disturbing content.

A child of an employee was bitten in the rear and taken to the hospital. The child is not a student at the school.

The child’s condition is currently unknown, KSLA reports.

Students were outside at P.E. class when the attack happened. The dog was seen chasing students, but school officials say none of them were bitten.

At least one parent says the same dog had gotten onto the playground earlier in the week, too.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Michael Felts
IRS seizes $1.3M yacht, several vehicles, and more from Springfield multi-restaurant owner
Ozark couple loses everything in building collapse.
Ozark, Mo., couple loses everything after building collapse
This African Serval cat was loose in Ava for about six months
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Wild African Serval cat found wandering loose in Ava, Mo.
Highs may reach the low 50s Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Saturday then Colder Sunday
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce smiles before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game...
Kelce listed as ‘questionable’ for Chiefs vs. Bengals

Latest News

Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
FDA proposes new blood donation rules for gay and bisexual men
Sikeston DPS officers were called to the 800 block of S. West Street around 3 a.m. after...
Georgia man arrested on murder charges in Sikeston double homicide investigation
O-Zone: Kickapoo 55, Jefferson City 51