Hundreds find treasures at the 29th annual Greater Springfield Garage Sale

Greater Springfield Garage Sale 2023
Greater Springfield Garage Sale 2023(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Just about anyone looking for a good deal could be found at the Greater Springfield Garage Sale on Saturday.

The two-day annual event returned to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds for its 29th year.

More than 400 booths are set up for treasure seekers to find anything from antiques to electronics and jewelry.

Organizers say one of the big draws is that many vendors come back yearly.

TONY VENEZIANO/ Bonnier events

”It’s something people look forward to. A lot of these vendors have been coming for 20 to 25 years. For a lot of people, they’ll see people once a year, they come to this area, they get to see them, and it’s just a gathering. And a good way, like I said, to clean out your basement, even just get a head start on shopping for the next holiday season,” said Tony Veneziano with Bonnier Events.

If you weren’t able to get out there Saturday, it does continue tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It costs five dollars for anyone over 12 years old. You can also click HERE for a ticket discount code via KY3.

