Izard County Sheriff’s Office continues counterfeit bill investigation

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Izard County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate multiple counterfeit bills that keep appearing throughout the county. Investigators finally received some answers and two charges have been filed.

According to a social media post, on Jan. 20, a felony warrant was filed against Mason Chism of Baxter County, for six counts of forgery in the first degree. Chism spent six fake $20 bills between two separate Calico Rock businesses.

On Jan. 24, deputies found two individuals with active warrants for unrelated misdemeanors in Horseshoe Bend. During their arrest, officers found over $7000 worth of fake $100 bills. On the same day, the Sheriff’s Office and the 16th Judicial District Drug Task Force, and Arkansas Probation Parole and Community Corrections performed a statewide operation for narcotics but during the operation, they found another $3300 in fake $100 bills that belonged to another Horseshoe Bend resident.

Later that day, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a generator being purchased with fake $100 bills which happened on Jan. 21. They used this report to further their investigation to locate the generator as well as a camper and vehicle that were purchased with fraudulent checks.

On Jan. 26, Shaun Clair Bickford of Horseshoe Bend was charged with four counts of forgery in the first degree.

Izard County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging all local businesses and bartenders to be mindful when collecting money. If you receive fake money, contact the sheriff’s office immediately.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

