MoDOT to hold virtual public meeting on Sunshine Street bridge replacement project

Courtesy: MoDOT Southwest Missouri
Courtesy: MoDOT Southwest Missouri(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A heavily traveled bridge in Springfield will soon be replaced and upgraded, but first, MoDOT officials are inviting the public to attend virtual meetings on the project.

The bridge in question is the Missouri Route 413 bridge on Sunshine Street, just east of the Scenic Avenue and Sunshine intersection that goes over the MNA railroad. According to MoDOT, the project would add and improve pedestrian facilities and sidewalks on both sides of Sunshine between Scenic and Marion Avenue.

The project will begin in 2023, with a completion date in November 2024. The project will cost $5,888,000. MoDOT says the bridge was built in 1963 and has over 26,000 cars traveling it daily.

MoDOT says travelers can use James River Freeway, Kansas Expressway, Chestnut Expressway, and US 160 as detours.

The first virtual public meeting will be on Monday, January 30. MoDOT says the meeting will be available for two weeks, from Monday, January 30, until Friday, February 10, 2023. You can access the meeting here.

For those unable to access the online meeting, you can contact MoDOT’s Southwest District Office at 417-895-7600, and accommodations will be made to share the information and gather feedback.

