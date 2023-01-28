Neighbors concerned over squatters after Springfield, Mo. house fire

house fire at the 800 block of locust
house fire at the 800 block of locust(KY3)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbors in a north Springfield neighborhood say “enough is enough” after a vacant home caught fire early Friday morning.

Firefighters responded after 3:30 a.m. to the 800 block of E. Locust, north of Boyd Elementary School.

The first unit to arrive on the scene saw flames coming out of the front of the house. Firefighters found no one inside after being told that someone could be trapped.

The man who called 911 says squatters came running out of the burning home onto his porch.

“I woke up to the crackling of fire and then I look out the window and there’s a big flame shooting out right towards my house,” said Jeremy Pickett, the 911 caller. “Squatters have been there for about three months and have stolen power and water from us.”

Pickett says he thinks the trespassers started the fire.

”They were on my front porch whenever the fire erupted so I told them to get off my property,” said Pickett. “I really think that there needs to be something done about the way we go about squatters’ rights.”

He called Springfield Police three times about squatters and that it’s not the first vacant home on his street to burn down.

”The house over here on the corner burned down a couple of months ago for the same reason,” said Pickett. “Squatters are getting in there and trying to heat themselves and not doing it properly.”

The Springfield fire chief says the cause is still under investigation we are waiting to hear if squatters could be a potential issue.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Michael Felts
IRS seizes $1.3M yacht, several vehicles, and more from Springfield multi-restaurant owner
Ozark couple loses everything in building collapse.
Ozark, Mo., couple loses everything after building collapse
This African Serval cat was loose in Ava for about six months
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Wild African Serval cat found wandering loose in Ava, Mo.
Highs may reach the low 50s Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Saturday then Colder Sunday
Police arrested 1 after standoff in Hollister, Mo.

Latest News

Wichita Police Department Chief Joseph Sullivan
Wichita police chief ‘shocked and saddened’ by Memphis officers’ actions in fatal beating
Reeds Spring will break ground for a new career center on Friday.
Reeds Spring School District breaks ground on new career center
Here are the best frozen pizzas
Consumer Reports: Best frozen pizza
Person using a phone while driving.
Missouri lawmakers hope to join the rest of the nation with proposed distracted driving laws for all ages