Neighbors concerned over squatters after Springfield, Mo. house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbors in a north Springfield neighborhood say “enough is enough” after a vacant home caught fire early Friday morning.

Firefighters responded after 3:30 a.m. to the 800 block of E. Locust, north of Boyd Elementary School.

The first unit to arrive on the scene saw flames coming out of the front of the house. Firefighters found no one inside after being told that someone could be trapped.

The man who called 911 says squatters came running out of the burning home onto his porch.

“I woke up to the crackling of fire and then I look out the window and there’s a big flame shooting out right towards my house,” said Jeremy Pickett, the 911 caller. “Squatters have been there for about three months and have stolen power and water from us.”

Pickett says he thinks the trespassers started the fire.

”They were on my front porch whenever the fire erupted so I told them to get off my property,” said Pickett. “I really think that there needs to be something done about the way we go about squatters’ rights.”

He called Springfield Police three times about squatters and that it’s not the first vacant home on his street to burn down.

”The house over here on the corner burned down a couple of months ago for the same reason,” said Pickett. “Squatters are getting in there and trying to heat themselves and not doing it properly.”

The Springfield fire chief says the cause is still under investigation we are waiting to hear if squatters could be a potential issue.

