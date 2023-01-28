NFL fines Jaguars’ Key for hit on Henne

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A hit on a Kansas City Chiefs quarterback during last week’s AFC Divisional contest has drawn a fine from the National Football League.

On Saturday, NFL Network’s James Palmer reported the NFL has fined Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Arden Key following a hit on Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne. The Jags defensive end was hit with a $15,914 fine for his actions.

The NFL didn’t fine #Jaguars OLB Arden Key for the hit that injured Patrick Mahomes’ ankle last week — but Key was fined $15,914 for roughing #Chiefs backup QB Chad Henne in the second quarter. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 28, 2023

Key was flagged for roughing the passer after launching himself into Henne’s head during the second quarter of the Chiefs’ 27-20 victory. The 15-yard penalty helped aid a 98-yard touchdown drive for the Chiefs.

Arden Key’s first roughing the passer was a lot worse than his second. But the officials got one of the two. Key is on a mission. pic.twitter.com/7ZchCAdrfs — DaveEarly (@DavidEarly) January 21, 2023

Henne, of course, was in the game because of an injury suffered by All-Pro Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who sprained his right ankle on a tackle made by Key near the end of the first quarter. That hit did not draw a flag.

Chiefs rookie Bryan Cook was also fined $5,906 after receiving a flag for taunting after the fourth-quarter, game-sealing interception from Jaylen Watson.

