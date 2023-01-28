North Arkansas anticipates power restored by Sunday following snowstorm

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Ark. (KY3) - The North Arkansas Electric Cooperative expects power to be restored to its customers by Sunday following this week’s snowstorm.

North Arkansas Electric Cooperative has about 1,000 members without power as of 7 a.m. Saturday. Most outages should be restored Saturday.

Ash Flat district crews are working in and around the following areas: Center, Deer Run, Evening Shade, Liberty Hill, Martins Creek, Ozark Acres, Poughkeepsie, and Wirth.

Mountain Home district crews are working in and around the following areas: Briarcliff, Buford, Clarkridge, Culp, Gamaliel, Gassville, Mountain Home, Norfork, Old Joe, and Three Brothers.

Salem district crews are working in and around the following areas: Boswell, Culp, Dolph, Elizabeth, Henderson, Oxford, Sturkie, Twin Creeks, Vidette, and Viola.

North Arkansas Electric says it has service technicians working throughout the system fixing individual outages.

