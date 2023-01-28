Springfield attorney presented with 2023 Springfieldian award

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - Springfield native Lloyd Joseph “Joe” Carmichael was presented with the 2023 Springfieldian award this week by the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce.

According to a news release from the chamber, the Springfieldian is given each year to an individual who exemplifies outstanding community service, excellence in his or her field, and dedication to improving the quality of life for Springfield and its citizens.

“Joe Carmichael has been involved in so many things in our community for decades,” said U.S. Senator Roy Blunt in a video tribute to Carmichael shared at the annual meeting. “He’s curious, analytical, and he’s a real problem solver. There are all kinds of places in Springfield where you can see how those traits have really helped Joe make a difference.”

Carmichael attended Parkview High School and then Missouri State University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in business and French before attending law school at the University of Arkansas. While in Arkansas, he met his wife, and they’ve been together for almost 50 years.

Carmichael has served as chairman of the MSU Foundation’s Board of Trustees, a board member and past chair of the MSU Board of Governors, and has served on numerous boards and commissions at the local, state, and national levels including Legal Aid of Southwest Missouri, vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, commissioner and chairman of Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, Missouri State Employees’ Retirement System Board of Trustees, and the City of Springfield Airport Board.

“Joe Carmichael is one of the most respected people that I know,” said Springfield-Branson National Airport director of aviation Brian Weiler in the video tribute to Carmichael. “He asks the hard questions. He is very much a part of getting things done behind the scenes. Joe’s primary focus is to get to the best solution for our community.”

According to the news release, Carmichael, also a certified public accountant, has served in the field of law for over 40 years. He has been active in many legal organizations in the Ozarks including the Springfield Metropolitan Bar Association, the Missouri Bar Association, the American Bar Association, and the Southwest Chapter of the Missouri Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Carmichael currently serves as the president and law firm manager of Carmichael & Neal, P.C. He also helps his wife with her real estate development company, Affordable Homes Development, Inc.

