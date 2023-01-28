Wichita police chief ‘shocked and saddened’ by Memphis officers’ actions in fatal beating

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan on Friday released a recorded message to share his response to the released video that shows the fatal beating of Tyre Nicols at the hands of five police officers with the Memphis Police Department.

“I’m sure many of you have seen the video out of Memphis that shows the horrific beating of Mr. Tyre Nichols. I have seen it as well. Like many of you, I am shocked and saddened by the actions of those officers,” Sullivan said in his message, shared about an hour after the video’s release. “And I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to the entire Nichols family.”

Sullivan applauded Memphis’ police chief for handling the situation, firing the officers who now face criminal charges. Chief Cerelyn Davis described the officers’ actions as “heinous, reckless and inhumane.”

Court records showed that all five now former officers involved in the fatal beating were taken into custody.

The officers each face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. Four of the five officers had posted bond and been released from custody by Friday morning, jail recors show.

Sullivan said he wants to ensure the citizens of Wichita that his department “stands by you and your anger, sadness and frustration with this despicable act of violence committed by five human beings who disgrace the badge.”

“I wish I could say in 40 years of policing that’s the first time I’ve seen this type of case. Sadly, it is not,” he said. “What I can say is that the Wichita Police Department is not just here for you. We are here with you.”

Sullivan said the WPD does not “support of defend officers who act like they are above the law and use excessive force against those they swore to protect and serve.”

“We look forward to many great things we will do in this city in 2023. We look forward to continuing to set the standard for how the community and the police work together because the police are the community,” Sullivan said. “We are a community first. I want to thank you for welcoming me into your community as your police chief. I look forward to continuing to lead the people of the Wichita Police Department.”

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office also released a statement condemning the Memphis officers’ actions:

“The Sheriff’s Office is appalled by the atrocity that occurred to Tyre Nichols at the hands of the former Memphis Officers. This is an incredible violation of public trust and this office condemns their actions. The former Memphis Officers have tarnished the badge and betrayed their oath. It is the mission of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office to partner with the citizens of Sedgwick County providing effective public service to all in an impartial, ethical and professional manner. We continue to uphold these standards in trying times and fully support the prosecution of the former Memphis Officers.”

