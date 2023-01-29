Camdenton man killed in head-on crash Sunday

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Camdenton has died after a head-on crash Sunday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 9:40 a.m. on Missouri Highway 7 just north of Bollinger Creek Road.

The crash occurred when a 2018 Jeep Wrangler crossed the center line and hit a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu head-on.

The driver of the Wrangler, a 19-year-old female, had moderate injuries. The driver of the Malibu, 32-year-old Matthew Hallquist, died at the scene of the crash.

This is MSHP Troop F’s third fatality for 2023. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

