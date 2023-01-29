Cincinnati Mayor backtracks viral trash-talk video

Cincinnati mayor in back track mode
Cincinnati mayor in back track mode
By Mark Poulose
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval is backing down from comments he made about the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes on Friday.

“That escalated quickly,” Pureval said to reporters on Saturday. “That really went viral.”

On Friday, Pureval set the Kansas City social media scene on fire when he released a satirical, trash-talking proclamation from the mayor’s desk.

In the proclamation, Pureval referred to Arrowhead Stadium as “Burrowhead” -- a reference to the Bengals’ star quarterback, who is 3-0 against the Chiefs in his career. Pureval also said Patrick Mahomes might need a paternity test to prove Joe Burrow is not his father.

“The competitive juices and the love for Cincinnati really got away from me,” Pureval said. “That’s my bad.”

His bad, but Kansas City took notice.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, fired back. “WEAK,” she wrote in all caps on Twitter “[And] embarrassing.”

Kansas City comedian and actor Eric Stonestreet also responded. In a tweet, he said, “...you sir are a dork and you should fire the dork that told you this was anything close to a smart, funny, factual, or good idea.”

“The thing that I regret is takign attention away from the teams and away from the coaches and away from the players,” Pureval said. “Tomorrow, I’m just excited to be not the mayor, but a rabid fan.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Michael Felts
IRS seizes $1.3M yacht, several vehicles, and more from Springfield multi-restaurant owner
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says
Here are the best frozen pizzas
Consumer Reports: Best frozen pizza
Springfield Police near Glendale High School
1 shot near Springfield’s Glendale High School
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce smiles before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game...
Kelce listed as ‘questionable’ for Chiefs vs. Bengals

Latest News

Shortly after stopping the Kia, authorities say the vehicle struck the trooper and drove away,...
MSHP trooper struck by stolen vehicle, two suspects at large
Not expecting many impacts
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Several chances for winter weather this week
Several chances for winter weather this week
Springfield Police near Glendale High School
1 shot near Springfield’s Glendale High School