FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold air & wintry weather returns to wrap up the weekend Sunday

Good Saturday evening, everyone. Today wasn’t too bad as temperatures soared into the 50s across the Ozarks this afternoon. That continued to melt away any stubborn snow still trying to hold on from earlier in the week. However, temperatures will take the plunge once again tonight & for Sunday as our next cold front is ready to sweep on through.

After a south wind warmed us up today, our next cold front will bring a north wind and returning cold air back into the Ozarks. (KY3)

As the front comes in, many in the Ozarks will go from temperatures in the 40s at midnight into the middle 20s and lower 30s by 7 o’clock Sunday morning. There’s even a decent chance that some in the southeastern Ozarks could still see temperatures in the 40s by sunrise.

While most spots will be in the 20s and 30s by sunrise Sunday, a few spots could still be in the 40s. (KY3)

The north wind at 7-15 mph will work with cloudy skies and keep temperatures in the 30s for Sunday afternoon. That will be much colder than the 50s we saw for highs today.

With the north wind behind the cold front, temperatures will stay in the 30s for Sunday afternoon. (KY3)

The dropping temperatures will play a role with our scattered showers chances that will begin late tonight and continue into early Sunday morning. The colder air will force the rain chances for some to allow a little light freezing rain to mix in. The “heaviest” of those rain chances should be out of the picture by the time we hit sunrise Sunday morning.

Under cloudy skies, the approaching front will force some scattered showers to develop tonight. (KY3)

As colder air approaches, scattered showers for some could mix in with some light freezing rain. (KY3)

While we’ll stay cloudy for the vast majority of our Sunday, enough moisture in the lowest levels of the atmosphere will allow for some periods of drizzle and freezing drizzle to continue. It won’t be drizzling all day long. Given that and the quick chance for a little light freezing rain before sunrise, we’re only expecting very minor amounts of ice well under a tenth of an inch. After we wrap up the weekend, look at how cold the start of the new work/school week will be.

We'll be in the winter chill early next week before we start warming up again by next Wednesday. (KY3)

The cold temperatures Monday will allow for another disturbance to bring a chance for some snow, sleet and rain for parts of the Ozarks late Monday afternoon and into Monday evening. Note, however, that the expected moisture still looks relatively light.

Another wave could bring a mix of rain, sleet and snow into the southern Ozarks late Monday afternoon and into Monday evening. (KY3)

After a break Tuesday morning, another disturbance could come close enough to bring a chance for some rain, freezing rain and sleet for northern Arkansas by Tuesday evening. Again, the expected moisture with this wave is also looking fairly light.

Another disturbance on Tuesday could bring another chance for wintry weather in northern Arkansas. (KY3)

Before the main upper-level low can move on, warmer temperatures by Wednesday and early Thursday will be warm enough for mainly rain chances.

One last disturbance could bring mainly rain chances our way for Wednesday and early Thursday. (KY3)

As far as how amounts could look by the end of the coming week, the bulk of the moisture will come at us as mainly rain from the disturbance on Wednesday and Thursday. The amounts still look low from a tenth of an inch to almost half an inch. Of that moisture, any expected ice amounts look very low and the same goes for any potential snow totals.

The waves early next week won't have much moisture to work with. These numbers mainly reflect the rain chances for Wednesday and into Thursday. (KY3)

Given how the future disturbances will play out, expected ice amounts look very minor. (KY3)

Unless the expected moisture increases, snow totals through early next week look minor. (KY3)

Could that change through the next several days? A change in temperatures, moisture and the path the disturbances will take could certainly change the forecast a little bit. Still, we’ll keep a close eye on everything for you. Look at what happens by the end of next week, though.

After the main upper low moves on, we'll see highs back near normal and drier weather return by next weekend. (KY3)

After highs push back into the lower 40s Wednesday and Thursday, a returning upper-level ridge will bring sunshine back into the Ozarks for this coming Friday and Saturday. Plus, that will push highs into the middle 40s to almost 50° by next weekend. That will be a nice reward after another taste of winter to start the week out.

