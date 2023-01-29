FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold air & wintry weather returns to wrap up the weekend Sunday
Additional wintry weather early next week
Good Saturday evening, everyone. Today wasn’t too bad as temperatures soared into the 50s across the Ozarks this afternoon. That continued to melt away any stubborn snow still trying to hold on from earlier in the week. However, temperatures will take the plunge once again tonight & for Sunday as our next cold front is ready to sweep on through.
As the front comes in, many in the Ozarks will go from temperatures in the 40s at midnight into the middle 20s and lower 30s by 7 o’clock Sunday morning. There’s even a decent chance that some in the southeastern Ozarks could still see temperatures in the 40s by sunrise.
The north wind at 7-15 mph will work with cloudy skies and keep temperatures in the 30s for Sunday afternoon. That will be much colder than the 50s we saw for highs today.
The dropping temperatures will play a role with our scattered showers chances that will begin late tonight and continue into early Sunday morning. The colder air will force the rain chances for some to allow a little light freezing rain to mix in. The “heaviest” of those rain chances should be out of the picture by the time we hit sunrise Sunday morning.
While we’ll stay cloudy for the vast majority of our Sunday, enough moisture in the lowest levels of the atmosphere will allow for some periods of drizzle and freezing drizzle to continue. It won’t be drizzling all day long. Given that and the quick chance for a little light freezing rain before sunrise, we’re only expecting very minor amounts of ice well under a tenth of an inch. After we wrap up the weekend, look at how cold the start of the new work/school week will be.
The cold temperatures Monday will allow for another disturbance to bring a chance for some snow, sleet and rain for parts of the Ozarks late Monday afternoon and into Monday evening. Note, however, that the expected moisture still looks relatively light.
After a break Tuesday morning, another disturbance could come close enough to bring a chance for some rain, freezing rain and sleet for northern Arkansas by Tuesday evening. Again, the expected moisture with this wave is also looking fairly light.
Before the main upper-level low can move on, warmer temperatures by Wednesday and early Thursday will be warm enough for mainly rain chances.
As far as how amounts could look by the end of the coming week, the bulk of the moisture will come at us as mainly rain from the disturbance on Wednesday and Thursday. The amounts still look low from a tenth of an inch to almost half an inch. Of that moisture, any expected ice amounts look very low and the same goes for any potential snow totals.
Could that change through the next several days? A change in temperatures, moisture and the path the disturbances will take could certainly change the forecast a little bit. Still, we’ll keep a close eye on everything for you. Look at what happens by the end of next week, though.
After highs push back into the lower 40s Wednesday and Thursday, a returning upper-level ridge will bring sunshine back into the Ozarks for this coming Friday and Saturday. Plus, that will push highs into the middle 40s to almost 50° by next weekend. That will be a nice reward after another taste of winter to start the week out.
