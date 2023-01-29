First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of the Ozarks, including Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for another round of wintry weather in the Ozarks.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties. It lasts from 4 p.m. on Sunday to 9 a.m. on Monday. The counties include:

Barry, Mo.

Camden, Mo.

Christian, Mo.

Dade, Mo.

Dallas, Mo.

Dent, Mo.

Douglas, Mo.

Greene, Mo.

Hickory, Mo.

Howell, Mo.

Jasper, Mo.

Laclede, Mo.

Lawrence, Mo.

Maries, Mo.

McDonald, Mo.

Miller, Mo.

Newton, Mo.

Oregon, Mo.

Ozark, Mo.

Phelps, Mo.

Polk, Mo.

Pulaski, Mo.

Shannon, Mo.

Stone, Mo.

Taney, Mo.

Texas, Mo.

Webster, Mo.

Wright, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for freezing drizzle, sleet, and snow. Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

