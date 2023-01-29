Hurts, Eagles soar into Super Bowl, rout 49ers for NFC title

Championship Sunday Matchups
Championship Sunday Matchups(NFL / Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts had one of Philadelphia’s four rushing touchdowns and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl, forcing both of San Francisco’s quarterbacks out of the game with injuries and beating the wounded 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship game on Sunday.

The Eagles, who won the Super Bowl five years ago with a different coach and quarterback, will try to do it again behind the formidable duo of Hurts and coach Nick Sirianni. Philadelphia will play either the Cincinnati Bengals or former Eagles coach Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs.

Miles Sanders ran for two touchdowns and linebacker Haason Redick made the hit that forced 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy out of the game with an elbow injury. Redick also recovered a fumble by Purdy’s replacement, Josh Johnson, who later suffered a concussion.

That forced Purdy back into the game, but his injury was clearly a factor as the 49ers all but gave up on throwing the ball, even while trailing by multiple scores.

San Francisco’s bad luck at quarterback was finally too much to overcome as its 12-game win streak ended. The Niners lost both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo to season-ending injuries, and Purdy — the final pick in April’s draft — lost as a starter for the first time.

Philadelphia police greased traffic and light poles in what has often proved a futile attempt to slow the revelry ahead. But a city that has been starved for a championship now has its beloved Birds in the Super Bowl just three months after the Philadelphia Phillies reached the World Series.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Michael Felts
IRS seizes $1.3M yacht, several vehicles, and more from Springfield multi-restaurant owner
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says
Here are the best frozen pizzas
Consumer Reports: Best frozen pizza
Springfield Police near Glendale High School
1 shot near Springfield’s Glendale High School
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce smiles before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game...
Kelce listed as ‘questionable’ for Chiefs vs. Bengals

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the...
Kelce, Hardman active for AFC Championship Game
First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of the Ozarks, including Springfield
Cincinnati mayor in back track mode
Cincinnati Mayor backtracks viral trash-talk video
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson (88) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass as...
Chiefs activate TE Jody Fortson from IR for AFC title game