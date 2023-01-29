Missouri mom convicted of killing her infant twins

Maya Caston was charged with second-degree murder and abuse and neglect. (Source: St. Louis...
Maya Caston was charged with second-degree murder and abuse and neglect. (Source: St. Louis County Police Department)(St. Louis Co. Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri mother who reported that her infant twins were stillborn has been convicted of manslaughter.

Maya Caston, 28, was convicted Friday of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangerment. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that jury found her guilty of lesser charges instead of convicting her of second-degree murder.

Prosecutors argued that Caston’s lack of action to get care for the babies showed that she caused the deaths. And her extensive internet searches for miscarriages and abortion methods before she gave birth demonstrated that she didn’t want the babies.

The evidence showed that Caston searched Google for “cheap abortion pills,” “free abortion clinic” and “can you cause a miscarriage if you hit yourself in the stomach hard enough?” After she gave birth, Cason researched if you can bury a baby in a back garden.

Caston told the jury that she had planned to give the babies up for adoption at a doctor’s appointment three days after they were born, but by that time, the babies had died after not eating.

“We have two dead babies. She didn’t want them. She didn’t care for them,” Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Dittmeier said in closing arguments. “She didn’t even give them a name.”

Caston’s public defenders argued that she has an intellectual disability and didn’t understand the risk to the infants.

“I was in shock. I didn’t know what to do,” she told the jury.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Michael Felts
IRS seizes $1.3M yacht, several vehicles, and more from Springfield multi-restaurant owner
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says
Here are the best frozen pizzas
Consumer Reports: Best frozen pizza
Springfield Police near Glendale High School
1 shot near Springfield’s Glendale High School
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce smiles before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game...
Kelce listed as ‘questionable’ for Chiefs vs. Bengals

Latest News

Championship Sunday Matchups
Hurts, Eagles soar into Super Bowl, rout 49ers for NFC title
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the...
Kelce, Hardman active for AFC Championship Game
Camdenton man killed in head-on crash Sunday
OzarksTraffic Tanker
TRAFFIC ALERT: Winter weather causing several crashes around Springfield