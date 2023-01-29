MSHP trooper struck by stolen vehicle, two suspects at large

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three juveniles were taken into custody after a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper was struck by a stolen vehicle they were driving. Three of them were taken into custody and two remain at large.

On Saturday around 8:45 p.m., an MSHP trooper was asking for a license plate check while conducting a traffic stop for a Kia Optima on I-70 eastbound just west of Mid Rivers Mall Drive. All occupants were juveniles. Shortly after stopping the Kia, authorities say the vehicle struck the trooper and drove away, initiating a pursuit.

The pursuit continued until the suspects stopped the Kia and all five occupants ran near the intersection of Gatty Street and McMenamy Road. The same trooper was able to take the driver into custody before other assisting units arrived at the same parking lot of the final stop. Another trooper, with the help of the St. Peters Police Department, was able to take two passengers into custody in the same area. The other two of the passengers remain at large.

The Kia has been confirmed stolen out of St. Charles County.

