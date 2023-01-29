MSHP trooper struck by stolen vehicle, two suspects at large

Shortly after stopping the Kia, authorities say the vehicle struck the trooper and drove away,...
Shortly after stopping the Kia, authorities say the vehicle struck the trooper and drove away, initiating a pursuit.(Generic Image)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three juveniles were taken into custody after a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper was struck by a stolen vehicle they were driving. Three of them were taken into custody and two remain at large.

On Saturday around 8:45 p.m., an MSHP trooper was asking for a license plate check while conducting a traffic stop for a Kia Optima on I-70 eastbound just west of Mid Rivers Mall Drive. All occupants were juveniles. Shortly after stopping the Kia, authorities say the vehicle struck the trooper and drove away, initiating a pursuit.

The pursuit continued until the suspects stopped the Kia and all five occupants ran near the intersection of Gatty Street and McMenamy Road. The same trooper was able to take the driver into custody before other assisting units arrived at the same parking lot of the final stop. Another trooper, with the help of the St. Peters Police Department, was able to take two passengers into custody in the same area. The other two of the passengers remain at large.

The Kia has been confirmed stolen out of St. Charles County. 

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Michael Felts
IRS seizes $1.3M yacht, several vehicles, and more from Springfield multi-restaurant owner
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says
Here are the best frozen pizzas
Consumer Reports: Best frozen pizza
Springfield Police near Glendale High School
1 shot near Springfield’s Glendale High School
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce smiles before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game...
Kelce listed as ‘questionable’ for Chiefs vs. Bengals

Latest News

Not expecting many impacts
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Several chances for winter weather this week
Several chances for winter weather this week
Cincinnati mayor in back track mode
Cincinnati Mayor backtracks viral trash-talk video
Springfield Police near Glendale High School
1 shot near Springfield’s Glendale High School