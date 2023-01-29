Perry scores 17 as Murray St. takes down Missouri St.

Missouri State Bears/Ozarks Sports Zone
Missouri State Bears/Ozarks Sports Zone(ky3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Rob Perry scored 17 points as Murray State beat Missouri State 74-71 on Saturday.

Perry added six rebounds for the Racers (12-10, 7-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Brian Moore Jr. scored 17 points, going 6 of 9 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Jamari Smith shot 6 of 11 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 16 points.

The Bears (11-11, 7-5) were led in scoring by Alston Mason, who finished with 22 points and four assists. Donovan Clay added 14 points and six rebounds for Missouri State. In addition, Damien Mayo Jr. had 13 points.

Kenny White Jr.’s layup with 9:46 remaining in the second half gave Murray State the lead for good at 56-55.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Murray State hosts Belmont and Missouri State hosts Valparaiso.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Michael Felts
IRS seizes $1.3M yacht, several vehicles, and more from Springfield multi-restaurant owner
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce smiles before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game...
Kelce listed as ‘questionable’ for Chiefs vs. Bengals
Here are the best frozen pizzas
Consumer Reports: Best frozen pizza
Police arrested 1 after standoff in Hollister, Mo.
This African Serval cat was loose in Ava for about six months
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Wild African Serval cat found wandering loose in Ava, Mo.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson (88) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass as...
Chiefs activate TE Jody Fortson from IR for AFC title game
O-Zone: Beth Cunningham speaks after Drake victory
O-Zone: Missouri State 64, Drake 54
FILE - Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) leaves the field after an NFL football...
Bills’ thankful Hamlin speaks publicly for 1st time in video