1 shot near Springfield’s Glendale High School

Springfield Police near Glendale High School
Springfield Police near Glendale High School(KY3)
By KY3 Staff and Liam Garrity
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man was shot while walking near Glendale High School in Springfield on Saturday.

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 7 p.m. Witnesses say around 10 to 15 shots were fired. Police say a man showed up at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound around 8:30 p.m.

Police say they have not been arrested in the shooting case.

At the time, Glendale High School hosted a speech and debate tournament. Police say the case is unrelated to the tournament. Springfield Public Schools shared this statement on the shooting with KY3.

“Safety Update – 8:15 p.m. This evening, the sound of gunshots was reported outside in the area near Glendale High School. Everyone is safe, and the police are investigating. Glendale was hosting a speech and debate tournament with students from multiple schools at the time of the report. While police conducted their investigation outside, near the school, the tournament paused, and students waited safely in the gym and auditorium. Police have provided the all-clear, and the remainder of the tournament has been canceled. We appreciate the swift response of police and tournament leaders onsite.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Michael Felts
IRS seizes $1.3M yacht, several vehicles, and more from Springfield multi-restaurant owner
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce smiles before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game...
Kelce listed as ‘questionable’ for Chiefs vs. Bengals
Here are the best frozen pizzas
Consumer Reports: Best frozen pizza
Police arrested 1 after standoff in Hollister, Mo.
This African Serval cat was loose in Ava for about six months
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Wild African Serval cat found wandering loose in Ava, Mo.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson (88) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass as...
Chiefs activate TE Jody Fortson from IR for AFC title game
Missouri State Bears/Ozarks Sports Zone
Perry scores 17 as Murray St. takes down Missouri St.
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 3,800 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 300 daily new cases
FILE - Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) leaves the field after an NFL football...
Bills’ thankful Hamlin speaks publicly for 1st time in video