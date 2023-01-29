St. Louis area man dies in single-car crash in Pulaski County, Mo.

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from High Ridge, Missouri - a town near St. Louis - has died after a single-car crash Saturday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened on Riddle Road, four miles north of Buckhorn, around 10 p.m.

The crash occurred when a 2017 Polaris Ranger traveled off the right side of the road, overturning and hitting a tree. The driver, 43-year-old Timothy Nolan, was pronounced dead at General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital.

The female passenger was taken to a hospital in Rolla in serious condition.

This is MSHP Troop I’s second fatality crash of 2023.

