TRAFFIC ALERT: Winter weather causing several crashes around Springfield

OzarksTraffic Tanker
OzarksTraffic Tanker(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Freezing drizzle, sleet, and snow has led to roads, bridges, and overpasses becoming slick and hazardous.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in the Ozarks. It lasts from 4 p.m. on Sunday to 9 a.m. on Monday.

OzarksTraffic is reporting at least several crashes in the Springfield area. One of them being on the U.S. 65 northbound ramp to I-44 where a tanker tractor-trailer jackknifed and closed the ramp.

MoDOT says the ramp will be closed for an hour and a half.

OzarksTraffic Campbell and US60
OzarksTraffic Campbell and US60(KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

