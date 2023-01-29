TRAFFIC ALERT: Winter weather causing several crashes around Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Freezing drizzle, sleet, and snow has led to roads, bridges, and overpasses becoming slick and hazardous.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in the Ozarks. It lasts from 4 p.m. on Sunday to 9 a.m. on Monday.
OzarksTraffic is reporting at least several crashes in the Springfield area. One of them being on the U.S. 65 northbound ramp to I-44 where a tanker tractor-trailer jackknifed and closed the ramp.
MoDOT says the ramp will be closed for an hour and a half.
