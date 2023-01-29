TRAFFIC ALERT: Winter weather causing several crashes around Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Freezing drizzle, sleet, and snow has led to roads, bridges, and overpasses becoming slick and hazardous.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in the Ozarks. It lasts from 4 p.m. on Sunday to 9 a.m. on Monday.

Use extra caution on area roadways this evening through the overnight hours with this freezing drizzle moving through! Only a small amount of ice can cause big problems. #sgf #mowx #ozarkswx pic.twitter.com/zu9WQxY5Co — NWS Springfield (@NWSSpringfield) January 29, 2023

OzarksTraffic is reporting at least several crashes in the Springfield area. One of them being on the U.S. 65 northbound ramp to I-44 where a tanker tractor-trailer jackknifed and closed the ramp.

MoDOT says the ramp will be closed for an hour and a half.

OzarksTraffic Campbell and US60 (KY3)

