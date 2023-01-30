Carthage, Mo. man charged in crash that killed a Marshfield woman; was driving 98 mph right before

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Carthage is facing charges in a crash that killed a Marshfield woman in December 2022 near I-44 and Glenstone.

According to court records, 22-year-old Alan Jones is charged with first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, and tampering with physical evidence.

On December 3, Jones was traveling north in a Tesla Model 3 and changed from the left lane to the right. Later, he began to switch back to the left lane before swerving back into the right lane and colliding with a Toyota Scion XB, turning east onto I-44 from the southbound lanes of Glenstone.

Glenstone accident (KY3)

The Scion was driven by Rita Deckard, who died in the crash.

Investigators of the crash determined that Jones was going around 98 miles per hour just five seconds before the crash and went down to 94 mph at the moment of impact. The speed limit at that section of Glesntone Ave. is 40 mph.

According to court documents, a passenger in the Tesla had a couple of broken bones and fractures in her lower spine and had to undergo multiple surgeries.

Court documents show that authorities also obtained the media drive from the Tesla; the drive has dash camera video of the crash.

This was Springfield’s 25th fatal vehicle crash in 2022.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.