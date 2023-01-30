Chiefs fans line up at Spingfield’s Academy for Super Bowl gear

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Kansas City Chiefs fans gathered at Springfield’s Academy store for Super Bowl gear.

On Sunday, the Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in an exciting AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. Academy opened its doors immediately after the Chiefs’ victory. A line formed quickly.

The Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles on February 12 in Super Bowl 57.

