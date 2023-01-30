Driver in California cliff crash that injured 4 charged

The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky...
The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky outcropping. It appears to have flipped a few times before landing on its wheels, wedged against the cliff just feet from the surf, according to Brian Pottenger, a battalion chief for Coastside Fire Protection District/Cal Fire.(Source: San Mateo County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in northern California, seriously injuring himself, his wife and their two young children, was charged Monday with attempted murder.

Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, also faces enhancements for great bodily injury and domestic violence in the Jan. 2 crash, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said in a statement.

Patel was scheduled to be arraigned Monday. His attorney, Jose Bentley, did not immediately respond to a Monday email seeking comment.

The Pasadena man was seriously injured and taken to a hospital after the car went over the 250-foot (76-meter) cliff at Devil’s Slide, an area along the Pacific Coast Highway about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of San Francisco that is known for deadly wrecks. He was recently moved to a jail.

Rescuers initially hailed the family’s survival as a miracle. Firefighters had to cut open the Tesla Model Y to extract the family, including Patel’s 41-year-old wife, 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son.

Patel was later arrested after California Highway Patrol investigators “developed probable cause to believe this incident was an intentional act,” the agency said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning issued; Winter Weather Advisory issued for many more
John Michael Felts
IRS seizes $1.3M yacht, several vehicles, and more from Springfield multi-restaurant owner
Here are the best frozen pizzas
Consumer Reports: Best frozen pizza
Slick roads will remain likely over the southern half of the Ozarks today into Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Waves of winter weather today and tomorrow

Latest News

While you have to be careful when driving on the ice, don’t forget about slick driveways,...
Experts weigh in on the best ways to avoid falling during icy conditions
The new KCI terminal will open on Feb. 28.
New KCI terminal to open early on February 28
A new proposed rule forbids the moral exemption for employer health plans to cover contraception.
Biden administration to strengthen Obamacare contraceptive mandate
Imagine paying your debt and having it disappear from your credit report, only to see it...
Zombie Debt: Settled and unearned debts haunt consumer credit reports for years