Experts weigh in on the best ways to avoid falling during icy conditions

While you have to be careful when driving on the ice, don’t forget about slick driveways, parking lots, and sidewalks too.(Elizabeth VanMetre)
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -While you have to be careful when driving on the ice, don’t forget about slick driveways, parking lots, and sidewalks too.

Daylon Pheonix works at Ozark Adventures and says there are things you can do to avoid slipping or help make a fall a little bit safer.

“I always walked flat-footed, not heel to toe and just short steps,” he says. “It’s good to wear gloves [too] because that will keep your hands out of your pockets so you can catch yourself if you fall.”

Pheonix says that there are products to help, including rubber wire tools that connect to your shoes to help them get a better grip.

If you do fall, trust your gut when it comes to getting checked out.

“If there’s a compensation that you’re doing and it’s just not getting better, then that’s a good indicator for your to say ‘you know what? Maybe I do need to get this looked at,” Jim Raynor with Mercy Hospital says.

He also points out that you don’t have to hit your head to get a head injury from a fall.

”Concussions don’t always occur with a direct blow to the head,” Raynor says. “It can occur with a rapid deceleration of the body. So when you slip and fall on the ice and your head whips back or to the side really fast, what ends up happening is the brain moves within the skull.”

