FIRST ALERT WEATHER: First Alert Day for wintry weather tonight & Monday morning

Good Sunday evening, everyone. We turned much colder today with temperatures plunging from the 40s by midnight to the 20s for much of the day. Under cloudy skies, we have also seen some periods of mist, drizzle and freezing drizzle in parts of the Ozarks. Now that we’re seeing another disturbance in the upper levels come into play, winter weather advisories are in place until Monday morning.

Winter weather advisories in place tonight into Monday morning (KY3)

With this disturbance and an additional boost of low-level lift and moisture, this will keep periods of light freezing drizzle, light freezing rain and light sleet in the forecast for the Ozarks through tonight and into early Monday morning. By the time we hit sunrise, the activity should wind down to mainly light freezing drizzle and a little light snow.

Light wintry mix tonight (KY3)

Wintry mix continues early Monday morning (KY3)

Light wintry mix winding down by sunrise (KY3)

By the time this disturbance winds down Monday morning, any expected accumulations will be very minor. We’re anticipating ice amounts under a tenth of an inch and any potential sleet & snow accumulations to stay under half an inch (closer to a quarter of an inch). While this won’t bring any power lines down, this will cause bridges, overpasses and untreated roads to become a bit slick for the Monday morning commute. Plan on taking extra time and taking it slow if you’ll be on the road Monday morning.

Minor ice through Monday morning (KY3)

Minor snow & sleet amounts through Monday morning (KY3)

It will also be cold for Monday morning as lows will drop between the upper teens around Springfield. Areas outside of Springfield to the north could drop into the middle teens before sunrise while areas to the south and east of town will start the day in the 20s.

Cold for Monday morning (KY3)

Under cloudy skies and with a north wind at 5 to 15 mph, temperatures won’t be warming up very much. We’ll plan on highs in the middle 20s around Springfield and much of the Missouri Ozarks with potentially some lower to middle 30s in northern Arkansas by Monday afternoon.

Under cloudy skies and additional wintry weather by the afternoon, temperatures will stay cold in the middle 20s to maybe middle 30s. (KY3)

While Monday will feature some dry time in the morning and by lunchtime, we’ll see another disturbance quickly come in for the afternoon and last into Monday evening. With the temperature setup in place, this could be a mix of snow, sleet and rain on the light side that we’ll keep an eye on.

Another disturbance will bring in another chance for snow, sleet and rain late Monday afternoon and Monday evening. (KY3)

After another break late Monday night and Tuesday morning, another disturbance will give us another chance for light snow, sleet and rain across a good portion of the Ozarks for Tuesday afternoon and early Tuesday evening.

Wintry weather returns Tuesday (KY3)

While Wednesday could start with some light drizzle or light freezing drizzle, temperatures are expected to warm back above freezing. With another disturbance passing just to our south, that boost in temperatures could bring some scattered rain showers mainly into northern Arkansas for the day Wednesday. After another chance for some scattered showers Wednesday night and Thursday morning, the disturbance moves on and we’ll head back into a dry setup as we approach the coming weekend.

Mainly rain chances Wednesday (KY3)

In terms of available moisture between Monday afternoon and Thursday morning, we’re not seeing a huge amount for these disturbances to work with. The heaviest of that moisture in central and northern Arkansas should primarily come as those rain chances for Wednesday and Thursday. In terms of additional ice and snow, the amounts look very minor from Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning. While it could still lead to at least minor travel impacts, it’s something that we’ll still watch very closely for you.

Limited moisture Monday afternoon through Thursday morning (KY3)

Minor additional ice Monday evening through Wednesday morning (KY3)

Minor snow amounts Monday evening through Wednesday morning (KY3)

Our patience will be rewarded as we head toward Thursday and the weekend, though. Once we get past clouds on Wednesday with highs around 40°, brighter skies will send us back near normal for Thursday and Friday.

After the last disturbance clears Thursday morning, we'll see highs back in the 40s and highs near normal by the weekend. (KY3)

The rest of the weekend is looking nice with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs back in the upper 40s to near 50°.

