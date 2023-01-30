Icy roads across the Ozarks for the Monday morning commute

Drivers need to be extra cautious when hitting the roads Monday morning.
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Drivers need to be extra cautious when hitting the roads Monday morning. Drizzle and freezing temperatures overnight left a sheet of thin ice on the pavement that caught drivers by surprise.

Crews are out salting the streets to clear the ice but most roads are slick. Give yourself some extra time to get to work. You’ll need to drive slowly and give yourself plenty of space between you and other drivers. When coming up on an intersection, give yourself plenty of time to stop, and don’t slam on your brakes. Hard stops will cause you to slide and lose control.

If you are driving on the highways, don’t use cruise control. Your wheels could lose traction on icy or wet roads and start to spin, and the cruise control could keep you accelerating. Remember, bridges and overpasses could be slicker than the main roads.

Missouri road conditions.

Click for Missouri road conditions

Arkansas road conditions.

Arkansas Road Conditions

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

