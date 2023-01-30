‘Know your role and shut your mouth’: Kelce claps back at Cincinnati mayor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In a city council meeting Wednesday, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said he would attend the AFC Championship between the Chiefs and Bengals.

But he added his own spin on it:

“I will be at the game at ‘Burrowhead Stadium.’ See what I did there? No? No? Ok. I love that. And so I will be talking a lot of smack to Mayor Quinton Lucas of Kansas City.”

Kansas Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce apparently saw Pureval’s message and had a message for him following the AFC Championship win over the Bengals.

“I got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor: Know your role, and shut your mouth, you jabroni!” he said.

Pureval responded to Kelce’s choice words, tweeting, “Yeah. Deserved that. Congrats to KC on a well-fought win and good luck in Arizona. Proud of our fans and our @Bengals for the energy all year. Who Dey!”

