‘Know your role and shut your mouth’: Kelce claps back at Cincinnati mayor

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the NFL AFC Championship playoff...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 23-20. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jan. 29, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In a city council meeting Wednesday, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said he would attend the AFC Championship between the Chiefs and Bengals.

But he added his own spin on it:

“I will be at the game at ‘Burrowhead Stadium.’ See what I did there? No? No? Ok. I love that. And so I will be talking a lot of smack to Mayor Quinton Lucas of Kansas City.”

Kansas Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce apparently saw Pureval’s message and had a message for him following the AFC Championship win over the Bengals.

“I got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor: Know your role, and shut your mouth, you jabroni!” he said.

Watch the video below:

Pureval responded to Kelce’s choice words, tweeting, “Yeah. Deserved that. Congrats to KC on a well-fought win and good luck in Arizona. Proud of our fans and our @Bengals for the energy all year. Who Dey!”

