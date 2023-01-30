Laclede County residents see a lot of ice on roads

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - It was an icy morning for some in Lebanon on Monday. Especially for those on a morning commute.

”I just took a vacation day,” said Bryan Heard. He attempted to go to work this morning, but mother nature had other plans.

”I drive for Walmart, so I left this morning and it was slick,” said Heard.

Just like many others, Heard says it was challenging to drive this morning.

“I saw a salt truck on the side of the road,” said Heard.

The City of Lebanon does have crews who have been working on the roads all day. Many say the main roads are fine, but the side streets are still a little slick.

