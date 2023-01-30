Lawrence County, Mo. deputy almost hit, car damaged, while assisting highway crash

Courtesy: Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Lawrence County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Lawrence County deputy suffered minor injuries after a tractor-trailer slid and crashed into his patrol car Sunday night.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Blankenship was outside his car assisting drivers involved in a crash near the 57-mile marker on I-44. The crash occurred during a round of wintery weather mix.

Deputy Blankenship saw the tractor-trailer sliding towards him and his car in the same lane he was positioned to protect the occupants of those in the crash.

“Deputy Blankenship had to jump over the center median cable to avoid being crushed by the semi and his vehicle. He suffered minor injuries but was able to complete his assignment before going to the hospital for treatment,” said the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are using this incident to encourage drivers to “Please MOVE OVER and SLOW DOWN when you see emergency vehicles roadside. They may very well be helping your family. This could have all been avoided if the other driver had done just that. The road conditions were already terrible, and that should have been on everyone’s mind already. We all like going home at night. Please help us and obey the law and use common sense when driving in inclement weather.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning issued; Winter Weather Advisory issued for many more
John Michael Felts
IRS seizes $1.3M yacht, several vehicles, and more from Springfield multi-restaurant owner
Here are the best frozen pizzas
Consumer Reports: Best frozen pizza
Slick roads will remain likely over the southern half of the Ozarks today into Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Waves of winter weather today and tomorrow

Latest News

While you have to be careful when driving on the ice, don’t forget about slick driveways,...
Experts weigh in on the best ways to avoid falling during icy conditions
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Lamar Hunt Trophy as Jim Nantz of CBS,...
Chiefs survive Bengals, get 2 weeks to heal for Super Bowl
Glenstone fatal accident
Carthage, Mo. man charged in crash that killed a Marshfield woman; was driving 98 mph right before
Local pastor carjacked at gunpoint by teens
13-year-old arrested after St. Louis pastor carjacked at gunpoint