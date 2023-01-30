Leigh’s Lost and Found: Young emaciated Boxer mix found in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured lost dog is a young puppy found by himself.

He’s not just young, but also very underweight, where you can actually see his ribs.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “he was found in the 800 block of south Golden. He was just wandering around there and nobody knew where he came from and he is very skinny, so he’d probably been out for awhile.”

That was back on January 21st. Animal conrol thinks the puppy is only about three to four months old and is a Boxer mix of some kind.

Despite being so skinny, like most puppies, he’s very energetic and vocal. The person who found him actually thought he was injured, he was whining so much.

Unfortunately, he didn’t have a collar, tag or chip on him.

If you recognize him, you can call animal control at 417-833-3592 or reach out to them onine.

And, if you’ve lost or found an animal, be sure to submit them to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

