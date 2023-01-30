Leigh’s Lost and Found: Young emaciated Boxer mix found in Springfield

This Boxer mix puppy was found off south Golden in Springfield
This Boxer mix puppy was found off south Golden in Springfield(kytv)
By Leigh Moody
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured lost dog is a young puppy found by himself.

He’s not just young, but also very underweight, where you can actually see his ribs.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “he was found in the 800 block of south Golden. He was just wandering around there and nobody knew where he came from and he is very skinny, so he’d probably been out for awhile.”

That was back on January 21st. Animal conrol thinks the puppy is only about three to four months old and is a Boxer mix of some kind.

Despite being so skinny, like most puppies, he’s very energetic and vocal. The person who found him actually thought he was injured, he was whining so much.

Unfortunately, he didn’t have a collar, tag or chip on him.

If you recognize him, you can call animal control at 417-833-3592 or reach out to them onine.

And, if you’ve lost or found an animal, be sure to submit them to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

Leigh's Lost and Found facebook
Animal control

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning issued; Winter Weather Advisory issued for many more
John Michael Felts
IRS seizes $1.3M yacht, several vehicles, and more from Springfield multi-restaurant owner
Here are the best frozen pizzas
Consumer Reports: Best frozen pizza
Slick roads will remain likely over the southern half of the Ozarks today into Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More wintry weather coming today

Latest News

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Water pump fails at Ozark Correctional Center in Fordland, Mo.
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning issued; Winter Weather Advisory issued for many more
Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) celebrates with teammates after his...
Bengals’ Ossai laments late hit in AFC title loss to Chiefs
Terry Bradshaw, left, reacts as Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, second from...
Analysis: Mahomes, Hurts set for historic Super Bowl matchup