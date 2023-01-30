Man who was inside Glendale High School after shots fired says everyone was panicked

By Liam Garrity
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A terrifying situation for students and parents as shots rang out near Glendale High School in Springfield on January 28.

Police say a man in his 20s was caught in the gunfire as he was walking by Sunset and Linden. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

School officials placed the school in lockdown, which was hosting a speech and debate tournament.

”If a gunman were in the building, it would have been a massacre because no one knew what was going on,” said Jason Shepherd. “And we weren’t told anything.”

Shepherd was a judge at the tournament. He described it as panic and confusion.

“You see people kind of at a half-run, half-jog, and I did hear someone over say like they heard gunshots,” said Shepherd.

Shepherd said he learned of the incident from a student.

“(She said) There’s been like something happened, something happened, we have to go,” said Shepherd.

Police said there could have been 10-15 shell casings found.

Shepherd says he has daughters, and this was quite a reality check.

“Just brings it to your own backyard like we have a serious problem,” said Shepherd. “We have a problem with believing that our children are safe when they’re at school and that they’re most vulnerable.”

Police say no arrests have been made at this time.

Springfield Public Schools spokesperson said when there were reports of shots, everyone was made aware and went to a safe area inside. The tournament was paused, then cut short.

