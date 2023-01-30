Merch mastermind creating new gear following latest Chiefs win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs Kingdom, time to make room in your closet for another AFC championship shirt!

As soon as Butker kicked that winning field goal, the owner of Made Mobb started designing some shirts to commemorate.

They include slogans like revenge reign, conference champions and of course, the famous Kelce quote having to do with Burrowhead.

The mastermind behind them says it’s not hard to get crafty when you have a team that never fails to steal the show with some of these sayings.

“Thank you to the Chiefs for always coming up with the greatest quotes. Andy Reid last year with the grim reaper quote, Travis Kelce just going crazy on them. We know our role what we’re supposed to do, we’re about to make some really dope gear for you so just keep it locked in on us,” says Vu Nguyen, Made Mobb co-owner.

The new merch is available online right now. You can order it by visiting: MadeMobb.com.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.