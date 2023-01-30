Multiple airlines adding extra flights between KC-Phoenix for Super Bowl

Fans cheer during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game between the Kansas...
Fans cheer during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For Chiefs fans wanting to book their trips to and from the Super Bowl, airlines are beginning to add more options for air travel.

Southwest Airlines will add five flights to what it currently offers between Kansas City and Phoenix departing Feb. 9-10.

Delta is also adding four flights on Feb, 10-11, and United Airlines will add three new nonstop flights between the two cities.

Starting Feb. 9, American Airlines has also announced the addition of two flights each day Feb. 9-11, and there will be more return flights from Phoenix to Kansas City Feb. 13-14.

For flight information, see KCI’s website.

