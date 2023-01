KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The long-anticipated date for the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport has been set.

Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Monday afternoon the new terminal will be open for business on Feb. 28.

It’s official … the Kansas City International Airport New Terminal will open on February 28th



— Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) January 30, 2023

