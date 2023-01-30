Springfield driving instructor shares tips on how to drive on ice

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Driving in winter weather can be incredibly dangerous, and depending if you’re driving on snow or ice the way you should handle the situation will differ.

Bill Nelson was a state trooper for 35 years and a driving instructor for the last four, he says in weather like this you need to take it easy.

“It’s very difficult to get traction on ice,” said Nelson. “Snow does give you just a little bit of something to grip onto for your tires to grip onto. So you want to make sure that when you’re approaching the stop sign or traffic that’s backed up at an intersection, you start your stopping sooner.”

While in normal conditions you should have four seconds of space between you and the car in front of you, Nelson says you should double that for slick road conditions because you’ll never know when you’ll lose traction.

“Always test your brakes in advance, so you’ll know what kind of traction you’re gonna get,” said Nelson. “Of course, most newer vehicles have ABS brakes, you’re going to feel that thing pulsing and vibrating. That’s pretty normal for ABS brakes. But always test those.”

Conditions like this can be frightening for any driver, and drivers like Jack Hicks say today wasn’t easy going.

“I’ve lost control many times,” said Hicks. “And you know, it can happen to anybody”

While drivers want to stay home, many drivers like Jack simply can’t.

“If you don’t have to be out, it’s a good idea not to,” said Nelson. “You know, we had lessons scheduled for today, we canceled those, you know, some of those students were coming from quite a distance away. And so we didn’t want him to get out here in these hazardous conditions. Just try to make sure you prepare and make sure your wipers are in good shape. And then the other thing is just you know mentally prepared to drive in less than ideal conditions.”

At the end of the day if you can stay home, stay home. Don’t go out on the roads unless you absolutely have to. If you do, just make sure you’re doing so safely.

Make sure you have an ice scraper and some kitty litter at the very least to get you out of a sticky situation.

