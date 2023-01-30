Water pump fails at Ozark Correctional Center in Fordland, Mo.
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FORDLAND, Mo. (KY3) - Officials at the Ozark Correctional Center in Fordland expect water to be restored by Wednesday following a boil order.
A water pump failed at the facility over the weekend. Crews repaired the water pump. The failure also impacted heat in the facility for a short time. Showers and toilets do work.
Jailers will provide inmates with bottled water until testing on the water system is complete.
