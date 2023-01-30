Water pump fails at Ozark Correctional Center in Fordland, Mo.

FORDLAND, Mo. (KY3) - Officials at the Ozark Correctional Center in Fordland expect water to be restored by Wednesday following a boil order.

A water pump failed at the facility over the weekend. Crews repaired the water pump. The failure also impacted heat in the facility for a short time. Showers and toilets do work.

Jailers will provide inmates with bottled water until testing on the water system is complete.

