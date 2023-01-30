On Your Side: Vehicle service contract offers

A Vehicle Service Contract can cost a few hundred dollars a month.
A Vehicle Service Contract can cost a few hundred dollars a month.(kbjr)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Perhaps you got a postcard, letter, voucher, or even a phone call about your vehicle service contract.

What is it? Do you need it?

If and when your car breaks down you know it can be a big expense. What if you did not have to dig deep into your pockets? That’s the pitch. Here’s the driver beware.

The postcard reads: Final Notice. Our records indicate that you have not contacted us to have your vehicle service contract activated.

On Your Side called the number on the card. It’s a $150 down payment then about $100 a month for five years.

Jorjanna Robinson in Harrison, Arkansas got a similar offer with what appears to be a $199 check.

“I was afraid if I signed it, cashed it, and took it to the bank, I’d have to pay it back,” she said.

The fine print reads it’s a voucher with no monetary value.

“There are extended warranty scams out there, but often it is a legitimate company just using misleading and high-pressure sales tactics to try to sell you a vehicle service contract,” said Pamela Hernandez with the Better Business Bureau.

On Your Side has covered these offers for years. Most of the time, these are out-of-state companies wanting you to pay up to $300 a month toward a vehicle maintenance program. Here’s the thing, it’s not clear if your favorite mechanic will honor the program. Some of these extended warranties do not cover normal wear and tear. You might be better off with a personal emergency savings account.

Remember, property records are public information. Some of these flyers show your VIN, make and model. If you sign up, but then change your mind -- it can be really hard to get your money back. Because you likely agreed to a contract.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning issued; Winter Weather Advisory issued for many more
John Michael Felts
IRS seizes $1.3M yacht, several vehicles, and more from Springfield multi-restaurant owner
Here are the best frozen pizzas
Consumer Reports: Best frozen pizza
Slick roads will remain likely over the southern half of the Ozarks today into Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Bit More Winter Weather

Latest News

Many in Lebanon got a snow day.
Laclede County residents see a lot of ice on roads
Slick roads will remain likely over the southern half of the Ozarks today into Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Bit More Winter Weather
Springfield driving instructor shares tips on how to drive on ice
Springfield driving instructor shares tips on how to drive on ice
MoDOT to hold virtual public meeting on Sunshine Street bridge replacement project