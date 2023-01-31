City of Mansfield, Mo. issues Boil Water Advisory following water main break

MANSFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Mansfield issued a Boil Water Advisory following a water main break.

A water line broke on Commercial Street near the post office. Police asked drivers to avoid East Commercial Street near the Town and Country store. Officers ask customers to get to the store by going around the square.

The city asks you to boil their water before using it for cooking, drinking or making ice.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.